Grizzlies' Jae Crowder: Questionable Saturday
Crowder is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Clippers due to left ankle soreness.
Crowder returned Thursday from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, but he's still dealing with some soreness and may not play Friday. More information may emerge following the team's pregame activities.
