Timberwolves' Andrew Wiggins: Questionable Sunday
Wiggins (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers.
Wiggins has missed the past four games due to flu-like symptoms. More information on his status may arrive following morning shootaround or pre-game activities.
