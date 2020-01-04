Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Questionable Sunday
Teague (knee) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cavaliers.
A sprained right knee could potentially force Teague to miss his third straight matchup. If that's the case, Shabazz Napier should continue seeing an expanded role.
