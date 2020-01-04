Play

Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Sunday

Davis (shoulder) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons.

As expected, Davis continues to be listed as probable on the injury report, but he hasn't missed any time since Dec. 17. On the Lakers' current homestand, Davis has averaged 31.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.0 block in three games.

More News
Our Latest Stories