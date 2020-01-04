Hawks' Cam Reddish: Out Saturday
Reddish (wrist) will not play Saturday against the Pacers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Reddish was a late add to Saturday's injury report, and he'll end up missing the game. In his stead, DeAndre' Bembry is a strong candidate to see extra minutes.
