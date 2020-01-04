Bulls' Chandler Hutchison: Won't play Saturday
Hutchison will not play Saturday against the Celtics, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
A shoulder injury has kept Hutchison out of NBA action since late November. He played 39 minutes in the G League on Friday and was recalled following the game but is not yet ready to be activated.
