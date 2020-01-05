Bulls' Zach LaVine: Cleared to play
LaVine (ankle) will play Saturday against the Celtics, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
As expected, LaVine will play through a sprained ankle. Across the past three games, he's averaging 21.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 34.0 minutes.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.