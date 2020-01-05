Warriors' Ky Bowman: Starting Saturday
Bowman will start Saturday's matchup against the Pistons.
Bowman will make his first start since Nov. 25. Across his six starts this season, he's averaging 16.7 points, 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals in 36.5 minutes.
