Spurs' Lonnie Walker IV: Starting Saturday
Walker will start Saturday's contest against the Bucks.
With Dejounte Murray (personal) out, Walker will make the first start of his career. In the four games this season that Walker has seen at least 20 minutes, he's averaged 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 25.3 minutes.
