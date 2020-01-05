Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Third straight double-double
Vucevic had 22 points (9-19 FG, 3-8 3PT, 1-3 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Saturday's 109-96 loss against the Jazz.
Vucevic has been on an absolute tear since returning from an 11-game absence. Since returning from the injury, Vucevic has six double-doubles in 11 games, has topped the 20-point mark nine times, and is averaging 20.2 points with 9.8 rebounds during that stretch. He will aim to extend that impressive run of form Monday at home against Brooklyn.
