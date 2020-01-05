The Wizards assigned Schofield to the G League's Capital City Go-Go on Sunday.

Even with the injuries decimating the Wizards' depth in the frontcourt in recent weeks, Schofield has continued to make frequent treks to the G League in pursuit of playing time. Despite seven players sitting out Saturday's 128-114 win over the Nuggets due to injury, Schofield couldn't get off the bench. With Davis Bertans (quadriceps) and Bradley Beal (leg) both candidates to return to action in the Wizards' next game Monday versus the Celtics, Schofield's playing-time outlook at the NBA level doesn't figure to improve in the near future.