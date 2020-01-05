Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Won't play Sunday
Payton (personal) won't play Sunday against the Clippers.
Payton will take some extra time away from the Knicks following the recent birth of his daughter. With Payton sitting out for the first time since Dec. 5 and Dennis Smith (oblique) also sidelined, Frank Ntilikina should slide into the starting five and handle most of the minutes at point guard.
More News
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.