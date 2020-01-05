Heat's Dion Waiters: Off injury report
Waiters (illness) doesn't appear on the Heat's injury report for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
An ailment kept Waiters on the bench for Friday's 105-85 loss to the Magic, but the veteran swingman looks like he's feeling healthy again. That doesn't mean Waiters will see the court, however, as he's been out of coach Erik Spoelstra's all season and has yet to make his 2019-20 debut.
