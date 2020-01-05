Hawks' Cam Reddish: Questionable Monday
Reddish (wrist) is considered questionable for Monday's game against Denver, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Reddish was one of several Hawks players to miss Saturday's game, but there's hope that he'll be back in the lineup as soon as Monday night. The rookie out of Duke has been mostly a non-factor, for fantasy purposes, this season.
