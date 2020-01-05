Norense Odiase: Double-double in win
Odiase recorded 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 FT) and added 11 rebounds and two assists across 22 minutes during Friday's 101-93 G League win over Rio Grande Valley.
Odiase collected his third double-double of the year, reaching it with a 4-for-7 effort from field-goal range to go along with 11 boards. The 24-year-old has scored in double-figures just five times this season, so it's not often he's able to find double-doubles even though he's a steady contributor on the glass.
