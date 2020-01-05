Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Questionable for Monday
Holiday is considered questionable for Monday's game against Utah due to a bruised left elbow.
Holiday apparently sustained the injury during Saturday's win over the Kings, which he finished with 19 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in 34 minutes of action. The issue doesn't appear to be anything too serious, but Holiday's status is something to monitor as Monday night approaches.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Struggles from field in win•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Another solid outing•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Chief thief in victory•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Awful shooting night but scores 21•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Scores 29 in 40 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Solid in loss•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.