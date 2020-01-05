Play

Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Questionable for Monday

Holiday is considered questionable for Monday's game against Utah due to a bruised left elbow.

Holiday apparently sustained the injury during Saturday's win over the Kings, which he finished with 19 points, seven assists, and five rebounds in 34 minutes of action. The issue doesn't appear to be anything too serious, but Holiday's status is something to monitor as Monday night approaches.

More News
Our Latest Stories