Timberwolves' Jeff Teague: Will be game-time call
Teague (knee) will be a game-time call for Sunday's game against the Cavs, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Teague has already missed two games, but the hope is that he'll be cleared to play after going through pregame warmups. If not, Shabazz Napier or Jarrett Culver would likely make another start.
