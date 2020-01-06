Hornets' Marvin Williams: Ruled out Monday
Williams won't play in Monday's game against Indiana due to a nasal fracture.
While Williams was able to play through the same issue Saturday against Dallas, the team has opted to send him in for a procedure to address the nasal fracture. It's unclear if he'll end up missing time beyond Monday, though clarification on his status should be provided ahead of Wednesday's tilt with Toronto. In his absence, look for Cody Zeller and Dwayne Bacon to see increased minutes.
