Bol (foot) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Hawks.

One of the Nuggets' two two-way players, Bol hasn't seen any action at the NBA level all season and hasn't played in the G League since Dec. 14, as the organization continues to take extra caution with him coming off the left foot surgery he required in December 2018. Bol isn't likely to be a factor for the Nuggets at any point in 2019-20.