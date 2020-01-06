Nuggets' Bol Bol: Remains out
Bol (foot) is listed as out for Monday's game against the Hawks.
One of the Nuggets' two two-way players, Bol hasn't seen any action at the NBA level all season and hasn't played in the G League since Dec. 14, as the organization continues to take extra caution with him coming off the left foot surgery he required in December 2018. Bol isn't likely to be a factor for the Nuggets at any point in 2019-20.
