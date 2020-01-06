Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available Monday

Antetokounmpo (back) is slated to play in Monday's game against San Antonio.

As expected, Antetokoumpo will play Monday. He's once again returning MVP level value as he's generating 30.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 30.9 minutes per contest on the season.

