Thunder's Justin Patton: Returns from G League
The Thunder recalled Patton from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.
Patton will provide the Thunder with some additional depth at center while Nerlens Noel (ankle) sits out Monday in Philadelphia, and likely Tuesday in Brooklyn, too. Though he's back with the parent club, Patton may still find himself outside of coach Billy Donovan's rotation, as Mike Muscala is a likelier candidate to serve as Steven Adams' direct backup for the duration of Noel's absence.
More News
-
Thunder's Justin Patton: New high in scoring in G League•
-
Thunder's Justin Patton: Double-double in loss•
-
Thunder's Justin Patton: Posts 10 points•
-
Thunder's Justin Patton: Returns from G League•
-
Thunder's Justin Patton: Assigned to G League•
-
Thunder's Justin Patton: On outside of rotation looking in•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...