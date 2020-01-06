The Thunder recalled Patton from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Monday, Erik Horne of The Athletic reports.

Patton will provide the Thunder with some additional depth at center while Nerlens Noel (ankle) sits out Monday in Philadelphia, and likely Tuesday in Brooklyn, too. Though he's back with the parent club, Patton may still find himself outside of coach Billy Donovan's rotation, as Mike Muscala is a likelier candidate to serve as Steven Adams' direct backup for the duration of Noel's absence.