Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Available Monday
Bembry is listed as available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Bembry came into the day nursing a couple of minor injuries, but he went through shootaround and has been cleared from the injury report. Bembry continues to hold down a steady role off the bench for Atlanta, averaging 19.3 minutes per contest over the last eight games.
