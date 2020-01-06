Play

Hawks' DeAndre' Bembry: Available Monday

Bembry is listed as available for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Bembry came into the day nursing a couple of minor injuries, but he went through shootaround and has been cleared from the injury report. Bembry continues to hold down a steady role off the bench for Atlanta, averaging 19.3 minutes per contest over the last eight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories