Pelicans' Jrue Holiday: Ruled out Monday

Holiday (elbow) won't play in Monday's game against Utah.

The severity of Holiday's injury, which he sustained in Saturday's win over the Kings, is unclear, as the team has yet to provide an official timeline for his return. E'Twaun Moore appears to be the best bet to enter the starting five, though Josh Hart is another good option.

