Raptors' Fred VanVleet: Ruled out Tuesday
VanVleet (hamstring) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against Portland.
A strained hamstring will keep VanVleet out of Toronto's first game of the week, and with it coming on the first half of a back-to-back, it's possible he ends up missing both contests.
