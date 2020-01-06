Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Available Monday
Murray (finger) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Hawks.
No surprise here, as Murray was originally deemed probable for the contest. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role at point guard.
