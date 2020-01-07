Bulls' Wendell Carter Jr.: Cleared to play
Carter (ankle) is starting Monday against the Mavericks, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network Pregame ShowC reports.
Carter was probable entering the day, and he's now been cleared to play. He's registered three consecutive double-doubles.
