Magic's Aaron Gordon: Second straight double-double

Gordon scored 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 101-89 win over the Nets.

He did commit six turnovers in addition to his struggles from beyond the arc, but Gordon still came through with his second straight double-double and 10th of the season. His inability to develop a consistent three-point shot continues to limit his fantasy value -- he's shooting a woeful 17.9 percent (7-for-39) from long range over the last 10 games.