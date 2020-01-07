Magic's Aaron Gordon: Second straight double-double
Gordon scored 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT) while adding 14 rebounds, two steals and an assist in 33 minutes during Monday's 101-89 win over the Nets.
He did commit six turnovers in addition to his struggles from beyond the arc, but Gordon still came through with his second straight double-double and 10th of the season. His inability to develop a consistent three-point shot continues to limit his fantasy value -- he's shooting a woeful 17.9 percent (7-for-39) from long range over the last 10 games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...