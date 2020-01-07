Celtics' Marcus Smart: Inefficient in loss

Smart finished with 13 points (3-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), two boards, three assists, two blocks and three steals in 34 minutes of a 99-94 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Smart shot worse than 30 percent from the field in the second consecutive game, and he's now made just three of 16 three-point attempts in his last two games. With Kemba Walker (Flu) out the last three games, Smart has been forced to take on a bigger role in the back court but after initially excelling he's taken a step back. He'll face the Spurs on Wednesday.