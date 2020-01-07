Paschall had 12 points (5-9 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 111-98 loss at Sacramento.

Paschall returned to the starting lineup after an 11-game stretch where he either came off the bench or was unavailable, and produced a decent scoring output. That said, he has scored over 10 points just thrice over his last 10 games, and that kind of output -- coupled with the decrease on his playing time -- should boost his upside moving forward.