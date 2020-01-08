Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson: Starting Tuesday
Thompson (illness) is starting Tuesday against Detroit, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Thompson gets the starting nod after missing just one contest. He'll draw a matchup against Andre Drummond Tuesday evening.
