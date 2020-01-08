Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Wednesday

The Bucks have listed Antetokounmpo as probable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to back soreness and an illness.

Antetokounmpo has been nursing a sore back for a few weeks, and has been a regular on the injury report as a result. His probable designation indicates the issue is nothing serious, but final confirmation on his status is unlikely to come until closer to tip-off. Ersan Ilyasova would be the prime beneficiary should he ultimately not get the green light.