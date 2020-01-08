Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available to return
Caldwell-Pope (head) is available to return to Tuesday's contest against the Knicks, Kyle Goon of The Southern California News Groups reports.
Caldwell-Pope cleared his concussion evaluation after taking a hard hit to the head from Bobby Portis, who received a flagrant-2 foul for the swat. Caldwell-Pope has already recorded seven points and one rebound in the contest.
More News
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Leaves after hard foul•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Hits double figures, despite injury•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Available to return•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Powers second unit in win•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Scores 13 points off bench•
-
Lakers' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Pushed to bench Sunday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...