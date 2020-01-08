Play

Caldwell-Pope (head) is available to return to Tuesday's contest against the Knicks, Kyle Goon of The Southern California News Groups reports.

Caldwell-Pope cleared his concussion evaluation after taking a hard hit to the head from Bobby Portis, who received a flagrant-2 foul for the swat. Caldwell-Pope has already recorded seven points and one rebound in the contest.

