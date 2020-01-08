Hornets' Marvin Williams: Downgraded to doubtful

Williams (nose) has been downgraded to doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Raptors, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Williams noted at shootaround that he couldn't go through his normal routine, so it's not too much of a surprise that he'll likely sit out Wednesday. Assuming that's the case, Miles Bridges, PJ Washington and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist are candidates to see extra minutes.