76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out Thursday
Embiid (finger) will not play Thursday against Boston, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Embiid suffered a rather grotesque dislocated finger earlier in the week, and he'll miss at least one game as he deals with pain and swelling. The hope is that the big man will be cleared to return for Saturday's game against Dallas.
