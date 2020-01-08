Play

76ers' Joel Embiid: Ruled out Thursday

Embiid (finger) will not play Thursday against Boston, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid suffered a rather grotesque dislocated finger earlier in the week, and he'll miss at least one game as he deals with pain and swelling. The hope is that the big man will be cleared to return for Saturday's game against Dallas.

More News
Our Latest Stories