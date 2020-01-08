Spalding added 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in Tuesday's win over Stockton.

For the fifth time in the past six contests, Spalding totaled double figures in points and rebounds to secure a double-double. The Louisville product currently leads the Vipers in double-doubles with nine, as Spalding is putting together a fantastic campaign so far this year averaging 15.5 points and 8.2 rebounds.