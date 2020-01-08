Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns: Questionable for Thursday
Towns (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Towns hasn't played since Dec. 13 due to a knee injury, and he's been listed as day-to-day ever since with no updates regarding his progress, so it's unclear how close he is to actually returning. Should he remain sidelined, Gorgui Dieng would pick up another start in his stead.
