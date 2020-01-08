Raptors' Norman Powell: Won't play Wednesday
Powell (shoulder) will not play Wednesday against the Hornets, Ryan Wolstat of the Toronto Sun reports.
Powell will miss an 11th straight game after he was initially listed as doubtful. The good news is after Wednesday, the Raptors are off until Sunday, so Powell will have a few more days to recover before his next chance to play.
