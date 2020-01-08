Heat's Justise Winslow: Available to play Wednesday

Winslow (back) is available to play Wednesday against the Pacers.

Wednesday's contest will mark the long-awaited return of Winslow, who's been out since Dec. 4 battling a back bruise. The Duke product will reportedly be on a minutes restriction against the Pacers but, at the moment, it's unknown how strict it'll be. Before his injury, Winslow was averaging a fine 12.4 points along with a career-high 7.1 rebounds per game.