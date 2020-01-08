Hawks' Cam Reddish: Starting Wednesday
Reddish is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against Houston, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With Bruno Fernando out due to personal reasons, Reddish will slide back into the starting lineup following Monday's seven-point performance off the bench. The rookie, who's currently averaging 8.0 points and 3.8 rebounds, will likely see an increased role Wednesday.
