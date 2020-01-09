Knicks' Kevin Knox II: Available Wednesday
Knox (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game at Utah.
Knox was considered probable due to the right ankle sprain, so it's no real surprise he'll be suiting up Wednesday. The 20-year-old could see increased run off the bench with Julius Randle (personal) and Marcus Morris (neck) ruled out.
