Magic's D.J. Augustin: Scores 18 points off bench

Augustin had 18 points (3-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 10-13 FT), three assists and two rebounds in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 123-89 win over Washington.

The 32-year-old didn't shoot well based on field goal percentage, but perhaps that can be attributed to his penchant for baiting fouls this game. The veteran point guard attracted fouls from both the perimeter and in the paint, resulting in a season-high 13 free throw attempts. It's tactics like these that may help boost the stock of Augustin, which is needed considering he is currently bound to be an unrestricted free agent after this season.