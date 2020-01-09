Schofield tallied 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists over 36 minutes in a 123-89 defeat to Orlando on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old was electric in the first half, scoring 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) before cooling down in the second. The rookie forward was recalled from the G League on Jan. 6, and his performance suggests a longer tenure on the Wizards' NBA roster. However, fantasy managers may want to be wary about his potential, considering he played so many minutes in this game due to multiple team player injuries.