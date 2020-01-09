Len had 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 122-115 loss against the Rockets.

Len has been thriving off the bench this season, and he racked up his sixth double-double despite logging under 27 minutes of playing time -- that has been the case every time he has done it this season. Len might not be a starter for the Hawks any time soon, but he is worth rostering on most formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet on limited minutes.