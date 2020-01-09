Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles from field in loss
Markkanen had 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss at New Orleans.
Markkanen endured a slump during November, but he has bounced back admirably and he is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds since the start of December. He should continue being Chicago's second-best scoring threat moving forward, although he is shooting just 43.7 percent over his last five outings.
