Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Struggles from field in loss

Markkanen had 14 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3PT, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and one assist in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 123-108 loss at New Orleans.

Markkanen endured a slump during November, but he has bounced back admirably and he is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds since the start of December. He should continue being Chicago's second-best scoring threat moving forward, although he is shooting just 43.7 percent over his last five outings.