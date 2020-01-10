Rockets' Eric Gordon: Out Thursday
Gordon (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Oklahoma City, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Gordon will miss Thursday's matchup due to right knee soreness. Danuel House is the favorite to draw the start at small forward, though the Rockets have yet to reveal their starting five.
