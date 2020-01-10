Bucks' George Hill: Cleared for Friday
Hill (illness) is available for Friday's game against the Kings.
Hill was held out of Wednesday's game against the Warriors due to illness, but he's no longer listed on the injury report. The veteran guard has been a key asset off the bench this season for the Bucks and is averaging 9.7 points along with 3.1 rebounds and three assists over his last seven matchups.
