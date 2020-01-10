76ers' Josh Richardson: Team-high scoring tally in win

Richardson supplied 29 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 34 minutes in a 109-98 win over the Celtics on Thursday.

For the first and fourth quarters, Richardson frequently found space on the court to make shots and bait fouls for 27 of his 29 points. For the second and third quarters, the 26-year-old focused on ball distribution, assisting five. He has scored 20-plus points in three of his last four games, and with the team's top scorer Joel Embiid out (finger), the score-first guard may be given ample opportunities to get more buckets.