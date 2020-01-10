Gates generated 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block shot in Thursday's 120-118 home triple OT win over the Go-Go.

Gates hit the game winning up and under layup in triple overtime to snag victory for the Red Claws. The forward started and saw 39 minutes of run. He was one of Maine's few efficient shooters on an evening when the Claws decided to hoist 56 shots from behind the arc. Crustacean Nation now heads to Grand Rapids for Saturday's matchup with the Drive.