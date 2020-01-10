Kaiser Gates: Double-doubles in win
Gates generated 24 points (8-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block shot in Thursday's 120-118 home triple OT win over the Go-Go.
Gates hit the game winning up and under layup in triple overtime to snag victory for the Red Claws. The forward started and saw 39 minutes of run. He was one of Maine's few efficient shooters on an evening when the Claws decided to hoist 56 shots from behind the arc. Crustacean Nation now heads to Grand Rapids for Saturday's matchup with the Drive.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...