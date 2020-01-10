Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Good to go Friday
Markkanen (ankle) will play Friday against the Pacers, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Markkanen has been nursing an ankle injury for the last few days, but he's yet to miss any time, and that will continue to be the case Friday night. Markkanen struggled from the field in Wednesday's loss to New Orleans, finishing with 14 points on 4-of-13 shooting in 29 minutes.
