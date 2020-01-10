Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Friday
Antetokounmpo (back) has been cleared to play Friday against the Kings.
Antetokounmpo was added to the injury report with back soreness, but as expected, he'll be ready to roll for Friday's clash. He should take on his usual role in Sacramento. The reigning MVP is averaging 28.2 points and 12 boards over his last five games.
More News
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Added to injury report•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Logs 30 points, 12 boards•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Probable Wednesday•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Triple-double in loss•
-
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Available Monday•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.