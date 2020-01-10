Play

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Will play Friday

Antetokounmpo (back) has been cleared to play Friday against the Kings.

Antetokounmpo was added to the injury report with back soreness, but as expected, he'll be ready to roll for Friday's clash. He should take on his usual role in Sacramento. The reigning MVP is averaging 28.2 points and 12 boards over his last five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories